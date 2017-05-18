100 new jobs at West Union’s Itron

Governor Henry McMaster is among leaders who today are extending official thanks to Itron for the manufacturer’s decision to add 100 jobs to its complex on highway 11 at West Union. Word has been confirmed that Itron is moving its natural gas meter line from Kentucky to its West Union location. An $8 million investment of new capital is planned. Itron and its predecessors have been a member of the Oconee business community for more than 50 years. In recent years, it has incorporated robotic equipment to manufacture electric meters there.

