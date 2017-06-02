104-page comprehensive plan for Westminster

Over 40 years, Westminster’s population has varied only a little. Census numbers show 2,539 Westminster residents during 2014, not much different than the number of city residents in 1970. But the city now has a 104-page comprehensive plan adopted last night by the planning commission and recommended to the city council. During a public hearing a staff member of the Appalachian Council of Governments explained the various elements that assess the city’s strengths and opportunities for improvement. Mayor Brian Ramey told the planning commissioners they had done a great job and said the plan, considered a road map for the future, was a long time coming. “A-COG’s” Jennifer Vissage discussed what might work for the property that once was Beacon textile plant. She and city officials think the property would be suited ideally for future use for homes, apartments, and small commercial stores.

