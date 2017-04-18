12-year term resolves case of arson and attempted murder

A Walhalla man who set a vehicle afire in a carport that spread to destroy the adjoining home said he never intended to kill those inside the home asleep. Nevertheless, Joshua Charles Campbell was sent to prison for a 12-year sentence. Campbell is 29 years old. He admitted his guilt to arson third degree and to nine counts of attempted murder. Campbell’s explanation did not set well with at least two of the victims, including homeowner Shelia Lemon. The crimes occurred in January 2016 on Forest Drive near Seneca. Assistant Solicitor Blair Stoudemire Campbell was under a no trespass order the night he went to the home occupied by the mother of his child. Homeowner Lemon told the Oconee General Sessions judge that she believed Campbell’s intent was to blow up the home and that he made no attempt to alert its sleeping occupants to the fire. Just before sentencing, Campbell told Judge Cordell Maddox, “I pray you have mercy on me.”

