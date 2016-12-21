123 thru traffic to be diverted until noon hour, approximately

A state trooper says thru traffic on 123 between Seneca and Clemson likely will have to be diverted until around the noon hour, as responders work to clear the accident scene involving two large trucks. Trooper Joe Hovis said no one was hurt in this morning’s 9 o’clock hour accident that apparently occurred in heavy fog at 123 and the Wells Highway, in front of Blue Ridge Orthopedics. Vanessa Neimeyer was in her grandparents’ home in front of the accident. She and her grandparents heard a loud crash and then discovered the wreck of two large trucks–one of them a Dollar General truck and one of them overturned. Packags littered the highway.

