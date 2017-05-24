14-year old girl missing near Westminster

A 14-year old girl remained missing for a second night last night from her home near Westminster. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office requests anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Jasmine Danielle Boyd to contact your nearest law enforcement agency. Jasmine has blonde hair, brown eyes, stands 5’ 7”. She was last seen wearing a multi-color tank top, green sweatpants with her hair in a bun. A deputy quotes one of her parents as saying their daughter left 627 Bolt Road Monday night following an argument. Deputies searched her last known location without success and yesterday followed tips and leads, but again no success. Jasmine’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

