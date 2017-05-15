15-year term meted out in Oconee court

A Greenwood man was allowed to plead guilty this afternoon to reduced charges and received a 15-year prison term to resolve the shots fired, one of them fatal, during a party two years ago near Seneca. Dw’Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The 32-year old Campbell had been charged with murder and attempted murder. Anthony Lee Holden of Seneca died in the shooting; Felicia Campbell was wounded in both legs. Video recordings of what happened inside Sonny’s Bar and Grill and what happened in the parking lot outside were played in the courtroom. The outside video showed a man, identified by Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons as the defendant firing a gun, followed by fighting involving several people. Dw’Ntraquis Campbell apologized for killing Holden and wounding Felicia Campbell, but he said one of his friends from Greenwood was hit in the head by a bottle. The video taken inside the party showed a crowd and what appeared to be pushing and shoving. Simmons and investigating sheriff’s officer Kevin Cain asked Judge Hughston for a 30-year term.

