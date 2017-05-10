17 sought in Walhalla-led drug roundup

“Operation Mayday 2017” is a Walhalla police-led roundup of 17 drug suspects charged in 20 arrest warrants. According to Chief Ronald Wilbanks’ announcement, his department is receiving assistance from the Oconee Sheriff’s Office for an operation that started early yesterday morning and will continue until all suspects are caught. So far, the police have identified five people arrested: Latacha Leeann Consentino, 29, charged with possession with intent to distribute meth; Norma Jean Gunn, 44, charged with distribution of meth; Gladys McCoy, 57, charged with distribution of controlled substance; Larry Howard Suttles, 69, charged with possession with intent to distribute meth; and Keith Harlan Williams, 58, charged with distribution of controlled substance.” The police say all alleged drug buys occurred inside the city limits. The police are accepting tips from the public as the location of all suspects sought. You can call 638-5831 or 1/888-CRIME-SC.

