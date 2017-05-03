170,000 square foot bullding OK’d for Clemson campus

Final approval has been given for construction of a new home for Clemson University’sCollege of Business. After the approval by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Tuesday, work on one of the biggest academic building projects in school history, 170,000 square feet, is expected to begin this fall and be ready in early 2020. The $87 million building across from Bowman Field will create a new academic precinct for future campus expansion and nearly double the space for business education at Clemson. Construction will be funded through state appropriations, private gifts and institutional bonds. The predominantly brick and glass towers will feature an open design that includes an atrium. The towers will be connected above ground by an expansive outdoor stairway leading to a plaza and overlooking Bowman Field and by an interior hallway on the building’s first floor.

