1880 Walhalla house now a home in Virginia

Oconee takes pride in what came before. But, for whatever reason, if the county can’t keep an historic structure, it makes sense for someone somewhere else to have it. That’s the attitude and the strategy that the Oconee Heritage Center took years ago when it helped find new owners for the large Biemann-Hughs house in Walhalla. Those new owners are Virginia residents Scott Johnston and Suzy Neesen. Johnston and Neesen had the dis-assembled parts sent to Virginia’s Fauquier County where they were placed back together to make a home for the two.

