1st graders learn litter harmful to envrionment

Even to the brain of a first grader, it’s obvious Oconee County is doing wrong by allowing litterbugs to scar the environment given by nature for everyone to enjoy. Case in point is the first graders in Natalie Nelson’s first grade class at Westminster’s Orchard Park Elementary School. They adopted as a cause the need to rid the Oconee County outdoors. They made posters and performed skits, one of which took place at a Westminster City Council meeting. It isn’t out of the question that what the first graders have done can amount to a wakeup call to older people to do better.

