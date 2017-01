By 7 o’clock this morning, two and a half inches of snow had fallen at Walhalla’s Hickory Hollow Farm—the home of Barbara Wilson, the Official U-S Weather Observer. Of the amount, Wilson recorded a little more than one-half inch of melted precipitation. It’s likely her official report for the storm will indicate in excess of 2.5”—as snow continued to fall between the hours of 7 and 10 am.

