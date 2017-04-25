$20 thousand lottery winner in Easley

An Easley man who celebrated his birthday with a $20,000 lottery win is getting married. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was a present from his girlfriend, soon to be fiancée. The Lottery quotes the bride-to-be as saying, “He kept asking me if the ticket was a fake.” Then he asked her to marry him. With the prize money, they are shopping for an engagement ring. For selling the claimed ticket, Dodges Store #887 in Easley received a commission of $200.Three top prizes of $20,000 remained in the $2 Wild Moneygame. But the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 432,000.

