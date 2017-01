The record keeping of Walhalla’s Wilson and Brandt families which date back to the First World War period show that 2016 was the driest. Somewhat oddly just three years prior, 2013 was the wettest. Official Observer Barbara Wilson is hopeful that in 2017 the drought will be no more. And the first three days of the New Year make for a hopeful sign. So far, the rain measure just about 2.5 inches.

