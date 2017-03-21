25 nursing personnel to be hired in Seneca

Greenville Health System (GHS) will host a career fair on Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Lila Doyle, the nursing and rehabilitation center located at Seneca. GHS plans to hire a total of 25 registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN) and nursing assistants (NA). In advance of this career fair, applicants are encouraged to apply online at ghs.org/careers. They are also asked to bring their resume. Hiring managers will conduct interviews onsite. If an applicants are selected, they will be contacted within 24 hours.

