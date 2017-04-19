33-year old man accused of armed robbery in Westminster

The police say a 33-year old man, Jody McCarter Brown, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon in Westminster. The holdup of two people in the parking lot of Citgo on E. Main Street is alleged to have occurred yesterday, according to a warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrate Will Derrick. Law enforcement records list two addresses for Brown: Westminster and Toccoa, Georgia. Chief Dean Awalt says the victims got away from the alleged robber and called 9-1-1.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+