Seneca accident leaves one person dead

Friday’s motor vehicle-pedestrian accident in Seneca claimed the life of a 27 year-old Beaufort County woman, a former Seneca resident. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis said Toni Smith Marcello died Friday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained after being struck by a car in Seneca. Addis said the incident occurred at approximately 1:40 pm near 1009 East North 1st Street in Seneca. The motor vehicle – pedestrian collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol at the request of the Seneca Police Department. Major Jeremy Rothell of the Seneca Police told 101.7/WGOG NEWS the accident scene was East North First in front of Crystal Clear Car Wash, across from the Hampton Inn and Suites. According to the highway Patrol, Marcello was standing in the parking lot when she was hit by an SUV driven by 26-year old Jacob Terry, no address given. The patrol cited Terry with improper lane change as he attempted to slow down to make a turn into the parking lot from the street. The accident also involved a sanitation truck driven by a 45-year old man whose name was unknown to the patrol, as well as two parked rental vehicles. Marcello, a Seabrook resident, died in surgery at 4:11 pm. An autopsy will be conducted early next week to assist with the death investigation. The death remains under investigation by the SCHP and Oconee Co. Coroner’s Office.

