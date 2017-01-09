4K (Pre-K) screening schedule

The School District of Oconee County will hold 4K (Pre-K) screenings on April 27, 28, and 29 and May 1 and 2, 2017. Appointments to schedule screenings can be obtained beginning February 1, 2017 by going online at www.oconee.k12.sc.us or by calling 864-886-4503. The location for all screenings will be Oconee Academy, 177 Razorback Lane, Walhalla, SC 29691. Parents should schedule a screening appointment for any child that will be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2017.

Please be prepared to bring the following items with you when your child is screened:

 Child’s state issued (long form) birth certificate

 Child’s social security card

 Child’s Medicaid card or parent/guardian Proof of Income

(If your child does not receive Medicaid, proof of income for both parent(s)/guardian(s) will be required. This includes step-parents if they assume responsibility. Proof of income can be W2 forms, income tax forms, or pay stubs.)

 Driver’s license or identification card of parent(s)/guardian(s)

 Proof of residency (a piece of mail with parent/guardian’s name and home address such as a utility bill or lease agreement; must be something that shows service to the home)

 Child’s immunization form or Religious Exemption Certificate (provided by the Health Department)

 Legal documentation as it pertains to the child (such as custody, court, safety plans, etc.), if applicable

Due to the district’s limited number of 4K (Pre-K) programs, screening does not ensure a child’s placement in a 4K (Pre-K) program. However, a child cannot be placed in a 4K (Pre-K) program unless he or she is screened. Children who meet eligibility requirements can attend 4K free, as long as space is available. If openings are available after all eligible children have been placed, there may be an option for fee-based students to attend 4K.