Library Board infused with new members

Three members of the Oconee County Public Library Board of Trustees were reappointed and two new individuals were appointed at the meeting of County Council on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The Library Board is made up of nine members, which are appointed by County Council for four year terms. The reappointed members were Lisa Martin, Kelly Holleman, and Alisa Suddeth. The new appointees were Chanda Morrison and Beverley Brackett. The new appointees replace outgoing members Danny Day, Holly McPheeters, and Becky Hetherington. There is one additional appointment yet to be made, which the County Council will make at its next meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. At its last meeting of the year for 2016 on November 28, The Board also elected its officers for 2017. Alisa Suddeth is the Chairperson, William (Bill) Caster is the Vice-chairman, and Lisa Martin is the Secretary. The next meeting of the Library Board will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Seneca Library, 300 E. South 2nd Street, Seneca. The meeting is open to the public, public comment is welcomed at the beginning of each meeting.

