High School graduation returns to Littlejohn

The re-vamped Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson, without a doubt, is the best place to send Oconee’s high school seniors into the world, in the opinion of the district superintendent. In spite of the $20 thousand rental fee, Dr. Michael Thorsland, says you can’t beat the new air conditioning, the video capabilities, and the comfortable seating. Thorsland told reporters today that the gyms and the auditoriums in the county’s three highest schools can’t accommodate the thousands of people that the graduation ceremonies attract.

