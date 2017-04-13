Oconee driver experiences Atlanta interstate backups

In the estimation of an Oconee motorist who ventured into Atlanta traffic, the interstate backups are as bad as advertised—as the result of the bridge collapse. We spoke to a West Union area man, Charles Crook, who left early yesterday morning for Atlanta and still faced delays. Crook encountered backups at the Jimmy Carter Boulevard and things got worse from there. I-285 is now the mode for drivers to get to and around Atlanta, and Crook says, “285 is now a parking lot.”

