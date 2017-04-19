Partnership: The “Y” and the public schools

A vote this week by the Oconee school board made official a partnership between the public schools and the organization that is raising money to build the county’s first YMCA. The board approved a $3 million commitment, to be payable over a 20-year period. Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent, explained the district’s interest is to have access to an indoor swimming pool in which the district could field its first swimming teams. He says the schools also want the “Y” and its staff to offer swimming lessons to Oconee children who can’t swim.

