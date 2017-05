The autopsy today showed a gun shot wound to the chest proved fatal to the latest Oconee County homicide victim. That autopsy, according to Coroner Karl Addis, showed multiple gun shot wounds. Going into today the presumed victim was Rebecca Allon Murray Cawthon, and Addis now says the body found Wednesday evening at 496 Welcome Church Road has been confirmed to be that of the 33-year old woman. It’s estimated she died on the night of April 17.

