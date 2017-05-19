Ralph Pittman

Westminster – Ralph T. Pittman, 89, husband of Helen Sickmon Pittman, 110 Pittman Circle, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm, Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westminster Wesleyan Church, Building Fund, 311 N. Piedmont Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

