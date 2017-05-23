Councilman to build 10 Walhalla homes

103 S. Spring Street is a Walhalla downtown side street address, at which a city councilman sees development possibilities. Councilman Tjay Bagwell disclosed today to 101.7/WGOG NEWS he plans to have 10 small houses built on a lot bordering S. Spring and Broad streets. And he will approach the city planning commission to request a P-U-D—planned unit development zoning. Bagwell says he’s inspired by something he saw in the city’s recent downtown master plan and envisions the homes offering two bedrooms and 1,000 square feet of space will attract first-time home buyers and those who desire accommodations within walking distance of a downtown. Bagwell says he owns the property, has selected Shannon Massey as his contractor, and has obtained drawings and a topographic survey.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+