Middle schoolers connect with a professional meteorologist

Science students in the 6th grade at Walhalla Middle School recently learned from a professional what it’s like to study weather. Thru a video conference, the students hooked up with meteorologist Tom Padham of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire. The video conference by Skype allows students anywhere to take part in a live, inter-active technology that allows them to learn science and to get an understanding of what weather can be like on Mount Washington. At more than 6,200 feet, Mount Washington has the highest peak in the northeast United States.

