Cell tower issues dominate board’s June 26 agenda

Issues involving communication towers dominate the agenda for the next set of public hearings planned by the Oconee Board of Zoning Appeals. On the evening of Monday, June 26 in Walhalla, the board will consider applications to build cell towers at 378 Mountain Road, Westminster and 470 Dairy Farm Road. A third applicant, Clemson Epoch, will ask the board for variances to setback requirements on property that already contains a cell tower off highway 123 near Hart’s Cove apartments. Ron Reitano will ask the board for an exception to build a storage facility inside a lake overlay district on the Newry Road, Seneca. The hearings on the 26th start at 6 pm and are held in the chambers of the Oconee County Council at Walhalla.

