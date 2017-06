James “Haskell” Payne, age 74, of Toccoa, passed away Wednesday,

June 21, 2017 at North Ridge Health and Rehab in Commerce, GA. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 2pm – 4pm Sunday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Funeral services will be held at four o’clock Sunday, June 25, 2017 fromthe Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary . Burial will follow at Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+