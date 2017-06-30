Duncan takes to the House floor

Rep. Jeff Duncan believes that public safety and national security are enhanced by the passage of two bills promoted by President Trump. Duncan, Third District Republican, went with majority on bills that crack down on illegal immigration, increase penalties for deported felons who return to the country illegally, withhold federal law enforcement grant dollars from so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, and give victims of illegal immigrant crimes the right to sue “sanctuary cities.” “Two years ago this weekend, Kate Steinle was walking on a pier in San Francisco with her father. She was murdered in cold blood, allegedly by an illegal immigrant who had already been convicted of seven felonies and been deported five times. Kate Steinle isn’t the only victim of illegal immigrant crime, only one of the more publicized victims. Earlier this month in Reston, Virginia, an illegal immigrant member of the infamous MS-13 gang allegedly murdered a 16-year old girl who was walking to her mosque on a Sunday morning. These crimes have become all too common, and are completely preventable if our government did a better job securing our border and enforcing our immigration laws.” That’s why I was proud today to support ‘Kate’s Law’ and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act. It is time for us to Make America Safe Again. Make no doubt; we have a long way to go to make our country safe from illegal immigrants. We need to beef up interior enforcement and border enforcement, and we need to complete the physical barriers on our southern border as demanded by the Secure Fence Act of 2006. But today’s actions are a good start. I will continue to work with President Trump and my colleagues in the House to secure our country from the threats of terrorism and illegal immigration.” Congressman Duncan spoke in favor of the bills on the House floor yesterday.

