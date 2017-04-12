9-1-1 dispatchers recognized for their professionalism

During National Public Safety Telecommunicator Appreciation Week, Oconee’s 9-1-1 dispatchers are being recognized for their professionalism and job performance. Lisa Willis, the chief county dispatcher, says the county employs 19 dispatchers. And regardless of weather conditions or other issues that may be going on, the E-911/Communications center runs with a full staff, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. “Dispatchers are the first responders when it comes to obtaining and providing information to our deputies, officers and fire and rescue personnel here in Oconee County,” according to Chief Deputy Kevin Davis of the Sheriff’s Office. “Dispatchers obtain all the information necessary so when public safety officials are dispatched to a call, the men and women who respond know what is going on so they can be prepared for any eventuality that may occur. Without the men and women of our dispatch, public safety officials would not be able to do their jobs effectively.” The Sheriff’s Office received correspondence recently from a thankful citizen who praised the dispatchers who helped save a family member’s life. In 2016, 81,493 calls for service were received to the E-911/Communications Center. The Sheriff’s Office E-911/Communications center not only receives and issues calls for service for the Sheriff’s Office but dispatchers there also receive and issue calls for service for four of the municipal police departments in the county as well as county fire and rescue services.

