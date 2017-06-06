A 60-year milestone next week

Blue Ridge Bank will mark 60 years of serving Oconee County citizens with celebration lunches next week at two of its locations. Since 1957, Blue Ridge Bank has focused solely on Oconee County. Today the bank has grown to more than $115 million in assets, operates at three locations in Oconee County with 27 employees, and holds a five star security rating by Bauer Financial. “This is a major achievement for Blue Ridge Bank, stated Jess Neville, Board of Directors Chairman. “Since our start on Main Street in Walhalla to furthering our footprint in Oconee County, our team continues to go above and beyond the call of duty. Our staff members truly care about each individual in the community and are excited for our continued growth.” To celebrate the milestone, Blue Ridge Bank will have a 60 year celebration lunch at its Main Office in Walhalla (100 East Main Street) and Seneca Office (118 Bountyland Road) on June 15th from 11:30AM-2PM. The community is invited to enjoy BBQ, prizes and fellowship. The first 100 people receive a free Blue Ridge Bank gift. The celebration continues at “Blue Ridge Bank” night at Jazz of the Alley beginning at 6:30PM on Ram Cat Alley in Seneca.

