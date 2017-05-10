A career ends, after 37 years

Bob Winchester announced today his retirement after 37 years as the executive director of the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority. He is only the second person to have held the job. Here’s Winchester’s announcement as sent today to reporters: “I am retiring from the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority for personal reasons, after 37 years. I am proud of the accomplishments of this organization and thank the Staff for their dedication to protecting our environment. My successor is qualified and capable to continue our mission for exceptional progress in the future. I thank all of you for your support over the years and wish you all the best in the future.” In March, the JRSA hired Chris Eleazer, collections systems manager of the Renewable Water Resources in Greenville as JRSA assistant director.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+