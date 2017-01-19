A mayor’s hope for the New Year

Westminster’s second-year mayor, Brian Ramey, has high hopes for 2017. At the city council’s first meeting of the year, Ramey said growth is the number need one of his city, and he hopes that momentum from 2016 will continue into the New Year. “We need Westminster to become a destination place for tourists, young families, and retirees. We need for investors to have confidence that if they invest in a new business and industry that it will be a profitable venture for them,” the mayor said.

