A new school in Bountyland?

A timeline was given today for Seneca to see work started on a replacement middle school in five years time. The question remains: where to build the new school? Dr. Michael Thorsland, district superintendent, says one possibility is converting the Hamilton Career Center campus in Bountyland into a middle school for the Seneca area. In the next few years the career center is to have a new home in the Information and Technology Park on highway 11. Short of that, however, is an option for the district to buy property in Seneca and build the school there.

