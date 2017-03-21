A recommendation to expand the Seneca city limits

About 70 undeveloped acres are being positioned for Seneca at the city’s northwest tip at Lake Keowee,and the acreage would enter the corporate limits as Residential-20 zoning. The city planning commission last night passed two votes amid expectation that the Crescent Communities-owned property could some day become a large home development. And that concerns some existing homeowners nearby, including residents of Chartwell Point Road. The planning commission actions are recommendations subject to city council approval. John Adams of Adams Real Estate was one of two audience members to speak in favor of the annexation and R-20 zoning. But, when asked by planning Commissioner Doug Hof, if the sale of the property to a developer is imminent, Adams replied, “There’s an offer, but I wouldn’t say it is pending.” Chartwell Point residents John Eagar and Nancy Belanger raised questions about increased traffic and whether a home development there would rely on piped sewer or septic tanks. To their dismay, the opponents last night got to speak only on the question of annexation of two small parcels that would access the larger acreage. For the most part, the issue of the zoning classification was a discussion reserved for the commissioners. Chairman Barry Duvall exercised the chairman’s option to restrict the zoning discussion to the commission table, saying the matter had been deferred from an earlier public hearing. Last night was the commission’s opportunity to hear the results of the inquiry by the staff’s Ed Halbig’s into utility issues and the relationship of city property to un-incorporated property—including who would be responsible for improving a narrow section of the county-maintained Indian Oaks Road.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+