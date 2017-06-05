A special summer camp for Oconee children

Fresh out of school for the summer, about 40-45 Oconee boys have started a one-week camp arranged by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office to instill good character traits. A week full of activities was outlined for the boys who can look forward to fun and experiences that should benefit them in the future. The campers get to inter-act with school resource officers. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw spoke and stressed the importance of dreaming and believing in their future, no matter the goal they set. At the end of the week, there will be a camp graduation ceremony.

