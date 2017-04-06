A storm to remember!

April showers bring May flowers. The torrential downpour, the thunder, the lighting—all of it something to remember about spring 2017. It also was a reminder of the pitfalls that wet roads and pavement create. At one point yesterday, emergency departments across the Greenville Health System, including Oconee Memorial’s, treated five weather-related injuries. Three involved motor-vehicle accidents, although at least two patients were treated in connection with slipping or falling on wet floors.

