A “Y” appeals to the public schools

Oconee school trustees are about to vote to become a “strategic partner” of the effort to build the county’s first YMCA. Chairman Andy Inabinet last night gave a strong hint that the public schools are about to jump into the water with the “Y”. Support by the public schools to build a “Y” on the grounds of the Oconee Medical Campus of GHS is appears to be a sure thing, although no money figures were discussed during last night’s work session of the board. Enticing to school officials is the expectation that with a professionally-staffed “Y” the district will be able to organize its first high school swim team and competition. Appealing also is the promise by the “Y’s” Dr. Greg Enders is that his organization will carry out the mission of “drown-proofing” kids—meaning teaching non-swimmers how to swim. In the fold as strategic partners for the project include the Oconee Memorial Foundation and the Oconee Memorial Hospital/GHS, which has committed $500 thousand. According to Enders, school district support is important to the “Y’s” application to secure a construction grant from the USDA.

