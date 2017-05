No one was hurt, but public safety responders had their hands full with an unusual accident this morning on I-85 in Oconee County. It occurred near Exit 4 and affected southbound traffic. According to Fair Play Fire Department, a Subaru collided with a pickup truck pulling a camper. The camper disengaged from the pickup and flipped. Both drivers were apparently on their way back to their homes in Atlanta.

