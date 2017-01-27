Accused armed robber in Oconee custody

A defendant has been denied bond and remains in the custody of Oconee County, to await trial on armed robbery and other charges from an incident nearly two years ago at West Union. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges are pending against 26 year old Adam Richardson Martin of Edgewood Avenue, Clemson. Martin had been held at a state prison near Columbia. He faces trial in Oconee for his alleged involvement in March 2015 when a man who was supposed to be doing yard work for a couple pulled a gun and stole cash and jewelry from a couple living on Murphree Drive. Martin was arrested in Laurens County the same day of the Oconee County incident.

