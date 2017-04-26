“Active shooter” incident was DRILL ONLY

Various Oconee public safety agencies participated today in an active shooter drill at the County Administrative Offices in Wahalla. The drill began with two safety briefings and then commenced with the agencies arriving on the scene once reports came in of an active shooter inside of the complex. Officers from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla Police Department made entry into the building and eliminated the active shooter threat. Once the building was clear, officers and Emergency Medical Personnel rendered aid to those who suffered injuries. The drill was made possible through a grant from DHEC’s Health Care Coalition. Enviro Safe participated in evaluating the drill. Drill participation by all agencies involved lasted from 7am until 11:30am and more than 140 individuals participated in the drill. “This opportunity not only allowed law enforcement, fire and rescue to train and be prepared but it allowed each Pine Street employee an opportunity to exercise their skills to protect themselves and the public should an unfortunate incident occur,” according to Scott Moulder, Oconee County Administrator. “The opportunity to exercise the team of public safety professionals to this magnitude helps all agencies to develop interoperability and communication skills. The lessons learned in this drill will help us all protect and rescue the public in time of disaster,” according to Scott Krein, Emergency Manager for Oconee County. The following agencies participated in the active shooter drill: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Emergency Services, Walhalla Police Department, Walhalla Fire Department, GHS Oconee Memorial Hospital, AnMed Hospital, Medtrans, Lifeflight, School District of Oconee County, Oconee County Government, Oconee County CERT Team, South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

