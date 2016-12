The funeral arrangements for Solicitor Chrissy Adams have been changed to the following: The visitation of friends and family will be from 8:30 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy St. in Greenville with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3903 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+