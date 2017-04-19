Adding agriculture zoning districts dead for now

The creation of a pair of zoning districts designed to protect farm land failed during last night’s meeting of the Oconee County Council. Edda Cammick, the chairwoman, joined the side of Glenn Hart and Wayne McCall to make for a one-vote margin. In the 3 to 2 vote, Paul Cain and Julian Davis voted in favor. The agriculture zoning districts had the support of the council’s advisory planning commission, but they were seen by some as potential violations of private property rights. One of the strongest opponents was audience member Jerry Barnett, who addressed the issue twice last night. Two other public comment speakers, however, supported the zoning districts. Mike Smith said he attended all planning commission meetings where the proposal was developed. “No one is being forced into this proposed zoning classification. This is voluntary,” Smith said.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+