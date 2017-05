Seneca, SC — Adin Ballou Capron, Jr., 81, husband of Ann Louise Campbell Capron, of Seneca, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, at his home. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Attn: Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

