“I’m truly sorry. I’m tormented every day.” Those were the words from a 68-year old man who pleaded guilty this morning in Oconee General Sessions Court to sex offenses with children. Judge Scott Sprouse accepted the recommendation of Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons to send Donnie Lane King to prison for five years. The sentences could have been stiffer, but the judge noted that King had no previous criminal record.

