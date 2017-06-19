Adopt-a-Stream efforts to attract partners and volunteers

A new program to monitor and record water quality in streams and rivers is being organized in South Carolina. Partnering to form the South Carolina Adopt-a-Stream program are D-HEC and the Center for Watershed Excellence at Clemson University. The program will mirror a similar program in Georgia and rely on volunteer organizations to provide reports for a database to monitor water quality. The idea is for volunteer river stewards to spend a few hours each month documenting stream conditions and alerting local authorities about water quality and evidence of illegal and illicit discharges.

