Affidavit of Scott Parris

The attorney for the Joint Regional Sewer Authority, Larry Brandt, has filed a counterclaim against the Pioneer Rural Water District and, in the filings with the Common Pleas Court, has included an affidavit from Scott Parris of Walhalla, chairman of the managing board of the JRSA commissioners. The counterclaim and the affidavit, to which Brandt referred publicly on Friday last week, were made official parts of the expanding case file yesterday. In part, the Parris affidavit reads, “As of present date, OJRSA has not received a letter from any one of its Member Cities nor has it been requested by Pioneer to discuss the Project with anyone. Neither has OJRSA received any communication from Pioneer requesting that OJRSA take any action in regards to its Project and/or to give a formal or informal opinion as to whether sewer service is available to it and would be required. OJRSA is not aware of any duty or requirement that it approve a septic system for anyone and has never done so to the best of my knowledge and belief.”

