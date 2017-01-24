Affordable health insurance pitched for South Carolinians

The executive order signed by President Trump last week did not change anything for people who want to enroll in affordable health insurance coverage. The deadline is still January 31; financial assistance is still available; and, according to the Palmetto Project consumers can still find quality, affordable plans through the health insurance marketplace. The executive order reaffirmed what the new administration has already said about its intentions, and instructed federal agencies to begin thinking about how to implement the Affordable Care Act given the priorities of the new administration. Throughout the executive order it states “consistent with the law” and “to the maximum extent permitted by law” and as it stands, the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land until it is formally repealed. “Changing the law will require congressional action. At this point, congress has not begun debating or enacting any changes to the current law or put forth a replacement plan that has received any traction,” says Shelli Quenga, Palmetto Project’s Director of Programs, “We’re operating as business as usual. Our enrollment assisters are available to help.” Palmetto Project’s signupSC network of enrollment assisters provides free, local help so people understand their marketplace insurance options. Anyone can make a free appointment by going to http://www.signupSC.org/get-help or by dialing 1-888- 998-4646. Here in South Carolina, 9 out of 10 of people who have marketplace coverage could switch to a plan with a lower premium and the same level of coverage.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+