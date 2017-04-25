After several days, woman still missing

A 33-year old woman near Westminster remains missing, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office requests the public to be on the lookout for Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon. On April 18 a family member contacted deputies after being unable to make contact with Cawthon during a welfare check on the Welcome Church Road. The family member had not heard from Cawthon for several days. The missing woman is 5’7” tall and has shoulder length, curly brown hair and goldish brown eyes. She may be driving a four door 2015 Silver or Gray Chrysler 200. “Rebecca was entered on the day she was reported missing by a family member into the National Crimes Information Center database,” according to Captain Greg Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. “Since that time, we have been following up on any leads that have come into our agency but those leads have been exhausted and we are now asking for the public’s help in our attempts to locate Rebecca and bring her back home to her family.” If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

