AG MUSEUM OF SC HOSTING FARM DAY EVENT

Make plans to attend Old Farm Day on Saturday, March 25, from 10am until 3pm. This one-day festival celebrates the Upstate’s rich farming heritage, showcasing antique tractors, cotton gins, hay baler, small engines and tractors. Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under are free. Sponsored by The Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina and the Pendleton Historic Foundation, all event activities will be located along History Lane from the Agricultural Museum to Woodburn Historic Home. Both venues will be open free of charge as part of the Old Farm Day event. Visitors can see heritage craftsmen such as a blacksmith, farrier, pewtersmith, spinner and weaver. You will also find a basket maker, toy maker, wood carver, and timber hewing. Animals on the grounds will include livestock guardian dogs (LGDs), goats, chickens, pigs, a calf and bees. Don’t miss an opportunity to milk Clarabelle, the automated cow, and be sure to hop on the wagon for a hayride. “This is a family event with special activities for children including crafts, games, toys, corn grinding, weaving, carding cotton, and visiting historic agricultural buildings throughout the property including a 1900s schoolhouse,” said Les McCall, Ag Museum director. “Bring the kids for a fun hands-on day on the farm.” Palmetto Smokehouse will be selling BBQ and other food items. You can also purchase fresh squeezed lemonade and boiled peanuts. Farm Day will be located off Highway 76 on History Lane across from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton. Parking is at Tri-County Technical College with a free shuttle to the event. For more information, visit www.pendletonhistoricfoundation.org. The Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina is a non-profit that strives to provide a quality, hands-on learning environment focused on S.T.E.M. curriculum and the history of agriculture in the state.

