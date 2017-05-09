Agenda hints at new hires for Seneca

There are indications that, by the time city elected leaders are through meeting tonight, there may be as many as two new individuals to occupy top office positions with Seneca city government. A place has been reserved on tonight’s agenda for a closed-door session to take up the jobs of city attorney and finance director/clerk-treasurer. Mike Smith, a main stay since the 1980s, is retiring as city attorney. And there has been an opening for finance director/clerk-treasurer since Joel Seavey left for a job at Clemson. The council’s regular May meeting will start with an open session at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall. Among business in that session will be certified public accountant Mike Stancil’s presentation of the city’s audit for the government year ended June 30, 2016.

